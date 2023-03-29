News you can trust since 1873
Most creative Scottish Premiership players: How Hearts and Hibs players compare to Celtic and Rangers

A performance rating algorithm has revealed who are the most creative players in the Scottish Premiership.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST

No goal scorer can thrive without quality service and BetVictor has uncovered the top chance creators this season via data scouting and it is no surprise to see Old Firm players leading the way. The date includes ratings and per 90 performance data for every player in the league with over 900 minutes played.

The performance of every player was analysed using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90. These metrics were combined into a unique ‘Creator Rating’, which considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made by every player this season.

What is the methodology?

Chances created per 90 provides insight into the frequency at which players are creating chances, whereas expected assists per 90 (xA) provides insight into the quality of the chances.

Combining the two to produce the ‘Creator Rating’ gives a comprehensive picture of chance frequency and quality, with the top-rated players being those who create a high rate of high-quality chances.

Per 90 performance data was obtained from Opta for the 2022-23 season. Performance stats were standardised and combined using a 50/50 weighted score. The scores were then scaled on a 5-10 scale to generate the Creator Ratings.

Overall, the top 20 has 16 Old Firm players, with two each from Hibs and Hearts. So here are the top players from each team… followed by the next best at Hearts and Hibs.

Scottish Premiership

1. 24/07/13 HAMPDEN - GLASGOW The new Scottish Premiership logo is unveiled

Scottish Premiership Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey

Celtic. Minutes played = 1694. Chances created per 90mins = 2.28. Wxpected assists per 90mins = 0.44.

2. Jota 9.9 creator ratings (1st, overall ranking)

Celtic. Minutes played = 1694. Chances created per 90mins = 2.28. Wxpected assists per 90mins = 0.44. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Rangers. Minutes played = 2249. Chances created per 90mins = 2.36. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.27.

3. Ryan Kent 9 (3rd)

Rangers. Minutes played = 2249. Chances created per 90mins = 2.36. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.27. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Hibs. Minutes played = 937. Chances created per 90mins = 2.21. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.1.

4. Martin Boyle 7.86 (12th)

Hibs. Minutes played = 937. Chances created per 90mins = 2.21. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.1. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

