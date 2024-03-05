It's no secret - the Scottish Premiership is dominated by Celtic and Rangers. The Glaswegian giants routinely pick up Scotland's top prize at the end of each season - today, however, we'll be taking a look at who would make the league's best XI if the Hoops and the Gers didn't exist.

We will be looking at players from every other club in the Scottish Premiership, featuring stars from Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen and Motherwell. All players who made this hypothetical team did so on the merit of their estimated transfer value - all estimated values have been taken from Transfermarkt.