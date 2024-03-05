Scottish Premiership's most valuable side not including Celtic or Rangers players - 4 Hearts & 3 Hibs stars feature

Here's a look at the most valuable XI in the Scottish Premiership when Celtic and Rangers are removed from the equation.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 5th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

It's no secret - the Scottish Premiership is dominated by Celtic and Rangers. The Glaswegian giants routinely pick up Scotland's top prize at the end of each season - today, however, we'll be taking a look at who would make the league's best XI if the Hoops and the Gers didn't exist.

We will be looking at players from every other club in the Scottish Premiership, featuring stars from Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen and Motherwell. All players who made this hypothetical team did so on the merit of their estimated transfer value - all estimated values have been taken from Transfermarkt.

1. GK: Liam Kelly

Estimated value: £600,000

2. RB: Dexter Lembikisa

Estimated value: £2.6m

3. CB: Slobodan Rubezic

Estimated value: £1.5m

4. CB: Kye Rowles

Estimated value: £850,000

