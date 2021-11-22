Musselburgh Athletic boss Joe Hamill on why his team stick to footballing principles

Musselburgh came from behind to win at Camelon

After a difficult opening period, goals from Darren Gribben and Mitchell Taylor had Johnny Harvey’s side in control at the break, but fourth place Burgh didn’t panic as they bided their time and hit back after the interval.

Josh Jeffries pulled a goal back from the penalty spot early in the second half, before midfielder Lloyd Fiddler opened his account for the club in style with a 30 yard stunner to level. Striker Aaron Murrell fired in at the front post with 18 minutes remaining to secure all three points.

“We showed great character,” said Hamill. “We were down 2-0 in the first half but we actually played well and we were creating chances. For a wee bit we were just all over the place but we were still trying to play. We will give teams opportunities by the way we want to play.

“I want us to get the ball down and play, I don’t want us to rush things – we kept doing what we were doing and tried to play football. Results are a bonus, I want my team to perform, play well and enjoy it. I want players to pass and move, and take risks, and that’s what we did on Saturday.”

A former midfielder himself, Hamill would’ve been proud of Fiddler’s strike, but joked he wouldn’t have been able to hit the target from so far out.

“Lloyd was outstanding, not just him, there was a few of them,” continued Hamill. “He was doing well when we first came in, then he got injured and lost his place because the team started winning and doing well.

“His attitude in training has been first class, he’s not spat the dummy or been in a huff, he stepped in last week because Deco [Declan Kane] was injured and he’s done really well.

“We are very happy for him, good on the wee man. It was a great strike, I couldn’t have reached the target from there!”

