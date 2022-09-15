Musselburgh Athletic face dress-code decision ahead of Scottish Cup derby cracker

The East Lothian side are without a win at home this season after two matches and take on Newtongrange Star at Olivebank tomorrow, with both sides bidding to reach the second round for the first time.

“I don’t think it’s a game that we need to get the boys up for,” said Hamill, the former Hearts midfielder. “It’s a massive occasion for both clubs.

“The week leading up to the Scottish Cup is always big. I remember it as a player and it’s not changed at this level. We have even had a meeting about should we wear ties or not – it’s still got that buzz about it.

The Scottish Cup first round is filled with intriguing ties this weekend

“It’s the furthest we have been in the Scottish Cup. We trained on Monday and the boys were buzzing.

“It’s massive opportunity for us at home against a decent Nitten side. They are a good side with good players. We played them in pre-season and we drew three all.

“It’s going to be tough. We are missing five boys for Saturday but it gives others the opportunity to come in and hopefully take their chance. That’s why you have a squad and hopefully the boys can step up.”

Burgh go into the match on the back of three straight victories, and Hamill continued: “Not to have won at home yet is strange, so hopefully we can turn it round on Saturday. Hopefully it will be third time lucky for us.

Musselburgh manager Joe Hamill

“It should be a good crowd at Olivebank with it being the Scottish Cup and hopefully the weather is decent. It’s like a derby as well, hopefully it is a good game and everybody enjoys it.

“It’s not a competition we are going to win so if we can get as far as possible and get as much money for the club, then great. There is the potential there to make the club a wee bit of money.”

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers entertain Highland League champions Fraserburgh at Christie Gillies Park. Dunbar United host Clachnacuddin, while Linlithgow Rose entertain Lowland League Berwick Rangers in an intriguing tie at Prestonfield.

Spartans have a tough away trip to Clydebank, and Tynecastle have an even more difficult trip away to West of Scotland champions Darvel.

FRIDAY

Broomhill v Brora Rangers (7.45pm)

Pollok v Huntly (7.45pm)

Syngenta v Auchinleck Talbot (8pm)

SATURDAY

3pm unless stated

Jeanfield Swifts v Brechin City (12.30pm)

Darvel v Tynecastle (3pm)

Banks O’Dee v Turriff United

Benburb v Dundonald Bluebell

Caledonian Braves v Newton Stewart

Carnoustie Panmure v Rothes

Civil Service Strollers v Fraserburgh

Clydebank v Spartans

Cowdenbeath v Bo’ness United

Cumbernauld Colts v Dalbeattie Star

Deveronvale v East Kilbride

Dunbar United v Clachnacuddin

Dunipace v Broxburn Athletic

Formartine United v East Stirlingshire

Forres Mechanics v Glasgow University

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Sauchie Juniors

Gretna v Edinburgh University

Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Inverurie Loco Works

Keith v Cumnock Juniors

Linlithgow Rose v Berwick Rangers

Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle

Musselburgh Athletic v Newtongrange Star

Nairn County v Drumchapel United

Kilwinning Rangers v Tranent Juniors

Strathspey Thistle v Camelon Juniors

University of Stirling v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale