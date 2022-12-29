There's been plenty to celebrate for Linlithgow Rose in 2022

Rose make the short trip to Albyn Park in the East of Scotland Premier Division on Saturday as part of a derby weekend across the league setup. Herd’s side, like their hosts, are looking to end the calendar year with a victory.

"It's a tough game, Broxburn is always a hard place to go,” said Herd, whose side hold an eight point lead at the league summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking to go and end the year on a high and then start the new year on a high, because we've got a big three or four months coming up with a push for the league and the Raith Rovers cup tie at the end of next month.

"The guys will have plenty opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the next three our four games coming up.

"2022 had been a good year for us, getting the first trophy through the door in eight seasons and we followed that up with another one.We got a wee glimpse of getting into a league title race but we just kind of fell short.

"It's been a positive year but the prizes aren't handed out in December, it's up to the guys to go and build on what they've achieved so far and make 2023 a really good one, they've got the chance to go and make themselves legends by getting the club's first league title in ten seasons and making a push for the Lowland League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broxburn boss Chris Townsley says it’s the perfect game for his side to come back to after a weather-enforced four week break without a competitive match.