Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith says win over Stenhousemuir would be 'pivotal point in season'

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith knows victory would be a huge step towards the play-offs

The Citizens hold a three-point advantage over Wednesday’s opponents at Ainslie Park in the battle for fourth, although the Warriors have played a game fewer.

But maximum points for Naysmith's men this evening would send the Capital men six points clear and just two behind third-placed Annan.

City are looking to make it back-to-back home wins following Friday night's 1-0 success over Cowdenbeath.

“It could prove to be a pivotal point in the season if we go and take another three points," Naysmith said.

“It's our next game. I've said to the players that we can move six points ahead of Stenhousemuir if we take six points from our next two games.

“We've managed three against Cowdenbeath on Friday night so we need to make sure we do everything we can to take another three tonight.

“Yes, they've got a game in hand but, in this league, it's hard to win two games in a row. I'm not saying they can't do it. The challenge to the players is to control what we can.

“The biggest thing for us is it's in our own hands. That's the position you want to be in at this stage of the season.

“Yes, we'd like to be sitting here with more points than we've got but we are where we are.