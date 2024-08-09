Neil Martyniuk in action against Dundee in last month's Premier Sports Cup clash. Picture: Joe Gilhooley.

Bonnyrigg Rose defender Neil Martyniuk acknowledges this weekend's visit to near neighbours Spartans is one of the toughest tests in Scottish football's fourth tier.

But the 27-year-old is adamant it's just the calibre of fixture that could kick-start Bonnyrigg Rose's 2024/2025 campaign.

Calum Elliot's men finished bottom of Premier Sports Cup Group D and then suffered a last-gasp defeat to Peterhead in last weekend's League Two curtain-raiser in Midlothian.

Former Hearts striker Elliot has been at the helm at New Dundas Park since replacing predecessor Robbie Horn in March and Martyniuk has praised his meticulous approach to matchday preparation, one he hopes bears fruit tomorrow afternoon at Ainslie Park.

"So far it's all felt a bit stop start to be honest," Martyniuk explained. "We had a good pre-season with some decent performances in the friendlies we played and then you're into the cup games against some real tough opposition. There were some games I don't think we did ourselves justice and even when we played Dundee where you're not expected to win, if you perform to the best of your ability then it can be a competitive match.

"Last Saturday was a real sickener because we lost the goal so late. I felt we'd done enough to be in front so we definitely didn't derserve to lose. It's frustrating but we've got to put it into perspective that the gaffer is still relatively new to the club, a new group of players so it will take time.

"The manager is very switched on tactically. The reports he gives us on other teams is second to none. I think what helps as well is he's played the game at a very high level. Hopefully it rubs off on the players. He's still very young in coaching terms, but he's got that experience of being at Cowdenbeath, Tranent and others as well. He's getting his message over to the squad so it's down to us to implement it.

"Spartans are going to be a really tough test. Anyone that knows League Two knows how good they are, both on and off the pitch. They've got a great infrastructure and I thought they were pretty unlucky not to be promoted last season. They've got this season off to a flyer winning their League Cup group, beating Livingston along the way and winning 5-0 away to Cove, so we are under no illusion at how difficult a game this is going to be.

"I know quite a lot of the boys there and they are really good players. I suppose in a way the pressure is almost off us but I think this is the type of game where you have to turn up and try and get a result. We're looking forward to it."

Elliot is beginning to put his own stamp on the squad with both ins and outs over the past few weeks. Martyniuk, who joined from Newtongrange Star in 2017, has loved every second of his journey with the Rosey Posey, none more so than earning promotion to the SPFL in May 2022.

He said: "Change happens in football. It evolves. The new manager has got his own ideas but I've been lucky to stay, so it's down to me and the rest of the squad to go again. The new ones that have come in have really integrated well into the group. We're all still very positive about the weeks and months ahead. The manager said it earlier this week that he just feels we need a result to kick-start the season.

"This league is decided on a moment of magic or a bit of luck. It's hugely competitive but I love playing at this level and have thoroughly enjoyed the step up. We just have to try and stay consistent. The club is moving in the right direction so we feel part of the SPFL now. We just need to continue to improve. The potential here is massive and on it's day is the best supported team in League Two. We have a loyal fanbase and there's nothing better than running out at home and seeing a massive crowd."