Neil Warnock 'woke up screaming' amid Aberdeen slump as key Hearts strength of Steven Naismith analysed
Hearts and Hibs are both gearing up for their Scottish Cup quarter finals against Greenock Morton and Rangers, respectively. As they make their preparations, let's see what is going on around the Scottish Premiership.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock claims he recently 'woke up screaming' - meanwhile, a former Rangers man has branded Hearts boss Steven Naismith a 'moaner' - but that's not a bad thing.
Neil Warnock 'woke up screaming' after St. Mirren defeat
Aberdeen's last-minute loss against St. Mirren last weekend seems to have had an effect on Warnock's psyche. In a recent interview, he claims he had a terrible night right about 2am following the encounter.
In a recent press conference, Warnock said: "Obviously last Saturday night and Sunday were not great, you can imagine the disappointment in the camp. Especially in my house, I think I woke up at 2am screaming!
"It was bad, but if it wasn't bad then there's something wrong with you. But you have to get on with it, we're very lucky to be in this job working for a club like this."
Kirk Broadfoot says Stephen Naismith is a 'moaner'
Stephen Naismith's former teammate, Kirk Broadfoot, has revealed that the ex-Everton man was a 'moaner' in the dressing room - but says this is a 'major reason' for his success in management.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Broadfoot said: "When we played [Naismith] was always one of the biggest moaners. Nobody really bothered because at times, when we were at Rangers, most of us moaned at times. We all wanted to be winners and be the best we could.
"Naisy was exactly the same and he was one of the guys who set standards in the Rangers’ dressing room. I honestly think the boys really appreciated having Naisy by their side. That will to win is a major reason why I thought he would end up going into management because he was so driven and determined to succeed."