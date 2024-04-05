All eyes will be on Ibrox this weekend as Rangers host Celtic in the Old Firm derby but all 12 Scottish Premiership teams have plenty to play for before the split. The majority of teams have just two fixtures left to decide their fate before the second portion of the campaign.

Hearts will be in the top-six but remain keen to finish strongly and head to St Mirren, while seventh-placed Hibs will likely need to beat St. Johnstone and Motherwell in order to climb into the top group. In the meantime, The EEN has rounded up some of the latest stories ahead of a huge weekend of football.

Warnock on Aberdeen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Warnock insists a summer of smart recruitment could see Aberdeen challenge Celtic and Rangers for the title as soon as next season. The 75-year-old left Pittodrie after just 34 days in interim charge, admitting he told club chiefs it was important to get a permanent manager in as soon as possible.

"If they are going to be challenging next year they've got to be really bringing some players in that can play at that level. That was my main advice,” Warnock told The Daily Mail. "Get players in that they know can play at that level rather than data-led signings. I think it is possible to challenge those top two of Celtic and Rangers.

"But, to do it, they need four or five players who can play in the Scottish Premiership. I know it sounds silly, having been there and only had six games, but if you get some of your own signings that can do a job at that level you have a chance."

Ferguson’s Celtic warning

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson is backing the winner of Sunday’s Old Firm derby to win the Scottish Premiership come May - and is increasingly confident it will be Philippe Clement’s side lifting the trophy. Victory on Sunday would send ‘Gers two points clear at the top with a game in hand ahead of the April split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As much as I try not to get ahead of myself or take anything for granted, I do feel very strongly that whoever wins Sunday’s Old Firm game will go on to wrap up the championship,” Ferguson told The Daily Record. “And, in all honesty, I feel even stronger that it’s going to be my old club.