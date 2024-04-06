Spartans star Jamie Dishington. Picture: Mark Brown.

The midfielder is viewing the long trek north to Elgin as an ideal opportunity to get some much-needed shut-eye following the birth of son Elliot four weeks ago.

The 27-year-old admits fatherhood has been a shock to the system with sleep deprivation and changing nappies all part of the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevertheless, he's loving his added responsibilities but will take a break from his duties for a big away day as fourth-placed Spartans look to move a step closer to sealing a play-off berth in their maiden SPFL campaign.

"Becoming a dad has been a big change but it's been good," Dishington said. "I am up throughout the night a couple of times so that can be hard. It's tougher than I expected but the gaffer (Dougie Samuel) has been good with me and not being too hard on myself. It's a different mindset going into training with less sleep so it's been an eye-opener. But I'm getting used to it now.

"It's good to be back in the team after a couple of weeks out due to the birth and then having concussion. You don't want to be missing games, particularly at this stage of the season, and losing momentum or anything like that.

"We're getting close but we can't take anything for granted. Dumbarton and Peterhead are still in there so we just have to keep winning. The play-offs will be difficult so it's something to look forward to if we do manage to secure our spot. We've been up the top end of the table for the vast majority of this season so it would be a disaster now if we didn't make the play-offs. We just need to keep doing our job and not worry about what the other teams do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Elgin are really good at home. They're no mugs but we went up there last time and gave a good account of ourselves so I see no reason why we can't do it again."