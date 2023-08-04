Lewis Coult (left) with new signing Ben Wardlaw who has made an instant impact for the club. [Pic - Penicuik Athletic]

From taking over the reins at Montgomery Park just two weeks ago, less than 48 hours before the club’s first match of the new East of Scotland Premier Division season, preparation was far from ideal.

Despite his late arrival on the eve of the campaign as Penicuik’s fourth boss this calendar year, the 35-year-old couldn’t have wished for a better start, winning his first two matches in charge – and the former Cowdenbeath striker is determined to last a good while longer than the previous two incumbents.

“It was something I had to do for my own development in the game,” said Coult. “I had to take the chance, it would always be why did you not do it if I hadn’t taken it. I am looking forward to the season ahead and for the future years beyond that. I absolutely loved my time at Edinburgh United and I am still very close to the club, so I wish them all the bets for the season ahead and I know they will do well under David Carlin.

“The first thing to do was to get the club stable again and we are still going through that. It is going the right way. The club needs stability, the people around Penicuik need to get back into the games, we have to get the place buzzing again. It’s my job to get the players to perform in a style that the fans will take to.

“It happens in football, you get turnover with managers leaving and coming in, Penicuik is no different to any other team. It’s important that we stabilise and get Penicuik back to a level that they should be.”

Coult has already demonstrated that he will give youth a chance, with 16-year-old midfielder Fraser Munro having started against Kinnoull and Hutchison Vale, while fellow youngster Ben Wardlaw has made an impressive start with three goals from his first two games after joining up with Coult from Edinburgh United.

Coult continued: “Fraser has come in and been absolutely fantastic, he will continue to play in these games and develop. I have played four of five 16 or 17 year olds in my first two games, so if they are good enough they will play under me, I will give youth a chance. I must give credit to Willie McGinley and his staff in the under 20s who are developing players and making them ready for the first team.

“Ben has come in and done really well. He’s got a great appetite and if Penicuik is a stepping stone for his career, I am happy to play a part in that. Ben will do in football what he wants to do in football; I expect bids by the end of the season from SPFL teams to take a chance on him. A lot of kids at Penicuik are capable of stepping up, I have a very young team who are blessed with ability.