Rob Hart is enthusiastic about the future of his young Tynecastle side, who on average are under 23 years of age.

After Charlie King’s sudden departure last month, Hart stepped up from his assistant role to take the reins with the Meggetland-based club and he’s enjoyed his time in the hot seat so far, despite their of matches due to postponements.

“The first few weeks have been brilliant, the players have been tremendous at training; the intensity has been great and we have been having fun as well to be fair,” said Hart.

“I thought it was quite a natural step for both the club and myself, I felt like I was ready for it. Under Charlie I had quite a lot of responsibility anyway, I looked after training and player welfare. We have a really good bunch of boys involved and it didn’t need ripped up and started again, which can often happen when a new manager comes in. To enable the club to continue to grow at this level, it made sense to continue as is.”

Tynie sit just outside the three automatic relegation spots in the Premier Division with eight games remaining, a point ahead of Blackburn United and two points behind Hill of Beath. On Saturday they host Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts and can pull to within a point of their visitors with a win.

“If you can put a wee run together in this league you will start flying up the table,” continued Hart. “It’s a crucial run of games, but an exciting run of games to be involved in. Hopefully the weather has improved to the point there won’t be many postponements and we can get a run of games going, it’s so hard when it’s stop start, it’s hard to keep the players interested and motivated.