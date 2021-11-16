News in brief: Hearts, Edinburgh City, Hibs women, Arniston Rangers, Linlithgow Rose and Bonnyrigg Rose
Hearts have now sold more than 3,000 tickets sold for the away end at Fir Park this Saturday, when Robbie Neilson’s men face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.
> Edinburgh City’s League 2 fixture away to Cowdenbeath at Central Park on Boxing Day has been rearranged for Wednesday, December 22, with a 7:45pm kick off.
> Hibernian’s Rachael Boyle has been named in the Scotland women’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Spain.
> East of Scotland League side Arniston Rangers have signed striker Scott Moffat on an 18-month deal from Tynecastle.
> Ruari MacLennan, a former captain at the club, has left Linlithgow Rose to join Armadale Thistle. Gary Thom has assumed the Rose captaincy, with Jack Ogilvie and Connor McMullan vice captains.
> Bonnyrigg Rose’s community club are advertising for a football development manager to lead the development of the club’s youth system, which currently has around 600 players and nearly 100 volunteer coaches.