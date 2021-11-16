News in brief: Hearts, Edinburgh City, Hibs women, Arniston Rangers, Linlithgow Rose and Bonnyrigg Rose

Hearts will have a big support at Fir Park on Saturday

> Edinburgh City’s League 2 fixture away to Cowdenbeath at Central Park on Boxing Day has been rearranged for Wednesday, December 22, with a 7:45pm kick off.

> Hibernian’s Rachael Boyle has been named in the Scotland women’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Spain.

> East of Scotland League side Arniston Rangers have signed striker Scott Moffat on an 18-month deal from Tynecastle.

Striker Scott Moffat has joined Arniston Rangers from Tynecastle

> Ruari MacLennan, a former captain at the club, has left Linlithgow Rose to join Armadale Thistle. Gary Thom has assumed the Rose captaincy, with Jack Ogilvie and Connor McMullan vice captains.