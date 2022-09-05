Newtongrange boss Chris King hails five-star show on the road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Porteous got Star off to a flyer with the opener inside a minute and further first half goals from Ally Elliot and Ryan Ferguson had the visitors in command at the interval.

In-from striker Chris Robertson, on the back of a hat-trick in their 5-1 Scottish Cup Preliminary Round win over Invergordon last week, struck early in the second half, before Jack Gillan made it five to make it three wins from five matches in the second tier.

"We took a good win in the Scottish Cup into Saturday's game which was going to be a different game on a small park against a stuffy side," said King.

Newtongrange Star boss Chris King

“We knew it was going to be tough, but getting the early goal killed their momentum a wee bit and then we just continued from there and it was great to get a clean sheet as well.

"We managed to get another couple before half-time and then in the second half we scored in the first or second minute, the goals definitely came at the right times.

"They will take points off of teams there because it is a difficult place to go, it's tough to play football there.

"Normally it has been either Chris Robertson or Liam McIntosh who has been scoring so it was good to get five different scorers. I was pleased for big Ally Elliot getting a goal, which was deserved, he did everything but score last week so to get a goal this week was pleasing. Ally found himself injured during pre-season so he didn't play a lot, so he's just getting back to full fitness just now. Chris and Ally played alongside each other at Easthouses so they have a good relationship together."