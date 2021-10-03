Newtongrange Star confident first win will come after draw with high-flying Tranent

East of Scotland League round-up.

Bottom club Star hosted high flying Tranent at New Victoria Park as part of Groundhop weekend in an evening kick-off and more than matched Calum Elliot’s side who dropped down to second as a result.

Chris Robertson struck twice in the first half for the hosts, either side of a Sean Wringe strike, before Craig Stevenson equalised from the penalty spot in the second half in front of a bumper crowd.

Star are five points behind Whitehill Welfare at the foot of the table, but King isn’t too downbeat and is confident results will come for his side.

“We don’t have an issue with scoring goals or having good performances, we’re just not able to hold onto a lead,” said King. “The longer it goes without a win and the fact we keep conceding goals, it gets harder and harder for the players, and they are a young bunch.

“The first half was all us and we deserved to be in front then the second half we were under a wee bit of pressure which was always going to happen.

“We’re not thinking about relegation or worried that we’re never going to win games, the performances have been brilliant, minus a couple. The results will come we just need to be consistent. We can’t ask for a lot more, apart from the fact we’ve been really unlucky conceding late goals."

