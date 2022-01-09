Newtongrange Star goalkeeper Sean Brennan vindicates manager's faith with crucial clean sheet

Newtongrange Star players celebrate after picking up a massive three points in their battle to beat the drop

Star recorded just their second home victory of the season to move out of the East of Scotland Premier bottom four for the first time this campaign, with goals either side of half-time from Liall Smith and Steven Froude.

Goalie Brennan, who has played second fiddle to Liam McCathie for most of the campaign, then produced a stunning double stop to deny Josh Jeffries with ten minutes remaining.

“The players were brilliant to a man,” said King. “After the first 10 minutes we probably could of been up two or three nil up, but the final third just let us down slightly. We managed to get ahead and then we started the second half exactly how we started the first half which was different, because we normally ease off slightly. They came out with the same attitude, and managed to get another goal, albeit through a penalty but they did well to get it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were comfortable at that point, but then we gave away a silly penalty and to be fair, Sean Brennan hasn’t played for a while.

“He played against Penicuik – that was his first game for a while. I felt it was right to keep him in the team, and he proved me right.

“He was brilliant all day, and saving the penalty and the rebound to keep that 2-0 lead was crucial.

“It must be hard for a goalie if you haven’t played for a long time and you come into the team, you have to make sure you do well or you are not going to be in the team again, and Sean did that.”

Goalkeeper Sean Brennan was the hero for Newtongrange

With four or five teams to be relegated, Newtongrange still have lots of work to do but King is optimisitic.

He added: “It’s in our own hands now, we have ten games left and if we go and win as many of those as possible.

“We need to get out of this bottom five situation we are in. For me, everything is moving in the right direction.”