Newtongrange Star make double swoop ahead of Scottish Cup

Newtongrange Star have signed Ciaran Mckenzie and Michael Jones

Midfielder Michael Jones, 19, has signed a one-year contract after a successful trial period, while defender Ciaran Mckenzie, 20, joins on loan from Tranent until the end of the season.

Both players go into the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Cup first round tie at home to Dalbeattie Star and boss Chris King, whose team are bottom of the East of Scotland Premier Division, hopes they can help turn Star’s fortunes.

He has been tracking McKenzie for a while and described him as a “great fit” for the squad who is “big but can also play”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones hails from Stornoway but has moved to Edinburgh to study and made his debut as a trialist last weekend, coming on as a substitute.