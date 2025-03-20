The East End Park side got rid of Michael Tidser earlier this week in a shock move after only appointing the ex-Kelty Hearts boss in January.

And that came after a lengthy battle to actually bring in the coach - who had impressed with the fellow Fife outfit in Scottish League One. He was dumped after just eleven games in charge, with Kevin McDonald, John McLaughlan and first-team midfielder David Wotherspoon being appointed as an interim coaching team.

Attentions now turn to who comes next with the Pars battling to avoid the relegation play-off or even bottom spot in the second tier. With a former Hibs gaffer in pole position as per McBookie, here are the latest odds for who could come in.

Michael McIndoe’s impressive campaign with Edinburgh City hasn’t gone unnoticed alongside a handful of lower-league SPFL bosses.