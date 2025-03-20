Next permanent Dunfermline manager: Former Hearts and Hibs bosses listed as Edinburgh City gaffer also priced

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

There are a number of former Hearts and Hibs faces in the mix to become the next Dunfermline manager.

The East End Park side got rid of Michael Tidser earlier this week in a shock move after only appointing the ex-Kelty Hearts boss in January.

And that came after a lengthy battle to actually bring in the coach - who had impressed with the fellow Fife outfit in Scottish League One. He was dumped after just eleven games in charge, with Kevin McDonald, John McLaughlan and first-team midfielder David Wotherspoon being appointed as an interim coaching team.

Attentions now turn to who comes next with the Pars battling to avoid the relegation play-off or even bottom spot in the second tier. With a former Hibs gaffer in pole position as per McBookie, here are the latest odds for who could come in.

Michael McIndoe’s impressive campaign with Edinburgh City hasn’t gone unnoticed alongside a handful of lower-league SPFL bosses.

2/1

1. Neil Lennon

2/1 | (Photo: SNS Group)

4/1

2. Stuart Kettlewell

4/1 | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

5/1

3. Callum Davidson

5/1 | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

8/1

4. Ian Murray

8/1 | (Photo: Scott Louden)

