Next St Johnstone manager: Three former Hibs managers and one ex-Hearts boss among potential candidates

St Johnstone insist they are in no rush to appoint Callum Davidson's successor and the Perth club have already inundated with applications for the vacant manager's job, but their fans have been having a say on who they would like.

Former Hearts striker Steven MacLean, who was Davidson’s assistant, is taking interim charge this week ahead of Saturday’s home game against Hibs in the last game before the Scottish Premiership split.

Saints have not won a home game since beating Rangers in November and are four points above second-bottom Kilmarnock after just two wins in 2023. The club was put up for sale by owner Geoff Brown last year and there has been interest. Current chairman Steve Brown is also standing down at the end of May.

That could complicate the process of appointing a new boss, but the fans have already been voicing their opinion. A former Hearts boss, three former Hibs managers and a current Premiership boss have all been mentioned as potential successors. Here are 10 of the names Saints fans have mentioned as potential candidates:

1 . Robbie Neilson Will soon be looking for his next challenge after being sacked by Hearts Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Neil Lennon Some Saints fans believe the club should try to tempt for the former Hibs and Celtic boss, but he is unlikely to be tempted or affordable Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Steven MacLean Davidon's successor is in temporary charge, which make him a candidate Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Jack Ross The former St Mirren, Sunderland, Hibs and Dundee United has just taken on a temporary academy coaching role at Newcastle, but would perhaps be tempted by a return to the top flight of Scottish football Photo: Angelo Blankespoor - SNS Group Photo Sales