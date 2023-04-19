Next St Johnstone manager: Three former Hibs managers and one ex-Hearts boss among potential candidates
St Johnstone insist they are in no rush to appoint Callum Davidson's successor and the Perth club have already inundated with applications for the vacant manager's job, but their fans have been having a say on who they would like.
Former Hearts striker Steven MacLean, who was Davidson’s assistant, is taking interim charge this week ahead of Saturday’s home game against Hibs in the last game before the Scottish Premiership split.
Saints have not won a home game since beating Rangers in November and are four points above second-bottom Kilmarnock after just two wins in 2023. The club was put up for sale by owner Geoff Brown last year and there has been interest. Current chairman Steve Brown is also standing down at the end of May.
That could complicate the process of appointing a new boss, but the fans have already been voicing their opinion. A former Hearts boss, three former Hibs managers and a current Premiership boss have all been mentioned as potential successors. Here are 10 of the names Saints fans have mentioned as potential candidates: