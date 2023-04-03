The Citizens had to come from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Montrose at Meadowbank on Saturday, striker Ryan Shanley cancelling out Rory McAllister's first-half penalty.

Maybury's men remain four points off the pace of fourth-placed Alloa with Marvin Bartley's Queen of the South also hot on their heels in sixth.

And even the Gable Endies in seventh, can't be discounted from the promotion mix just yet.

Ryan Shanley netted a second-half equaliser.

Maybury was critical of his players laboured first-half performance but felt they upped their game after the interval and got their just rewards. In fact, on the basis of chances, Edinburgh probably should have gone on to secure maximum points but were let down by their ability to convert.

The overriding concern for the Capital side is the form of the two sides currently occupying their final two play-off berths - Alloa and Airdrie. The Wasps have won three of their last five while the Diamonds have taken 12 from a possible 15. Dunfermline will be crowned league champions next month with Falkirk on course to finish runners-up. The race for the play-offs is where it gets interesting.

Next up this weekend is a long trip to Peterhead, who are in complete disarray and have recently parted ways with ex-manager David Robertson following a poor run of results that sees the Blue Toon four points adrift at the bottom of League One.