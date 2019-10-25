Nick Locke believes Broxburn Athletic's Scottish Cup adventure will inspire next generation

Nick Locke (No.5) is mobbed after equalising

Locke netted the equaliser for the Albyn Park men in their 1-1 second round clash, and the Physical Education teacher at St Margaret’s Academy in Livingston has since become a local celebrity.

“A lot of the kids had seen the goal so they’ve been talking about it this week and they are coming on Saturday,” said Locke. “There’s quite a lot of the second and third years who play for Broxburn so it’s a good way to build a wee relationship with them, chatting about our games and their games every week.

“A few of them come quite often - there was a load of them from fourth year which came to the East Stirlingshire game and they all came running on to the pitch to celebrate with us.”

Locke’s terrific solo strike three minutes from time last Saturday was just reward for their efforts against League Two’s in-from club who went into the match on the back of six straight victories.

Broxburn will be underdogs once again tomorrow, but Locke hopes the backing of a bumper home support can take them into round three where a trip to Highland League side Inverurie Loco Works awaits the victors.

He continued: “We did well last week, we were massive underdogs going into the game. To go there and get a draw was absolutely brilliant and probably ended up being the best result for the club so we could get them back to Broxburn and get the town behind us.

“If we had lost that game it would’ve been disappointing, and the way we played, we definitely warranted at least a draw. They will now know a lot more about us so it maybe makes it a little bit more difficult. We expect to be underdogs but hopefully we can play as a team and get a positive result.

“We’re just a great squad. We brought John Grant [ex Spartans midfielder] in who has been a great addition but apart from that it’s literally the same team [as last season]. I think quite a lot of people expected us to bring in three or four players but it just shows you how good we are as a group; we all fight for each other and work for each other, and get on well which shows on the park as well.”