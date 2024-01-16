Nina Wilson explains what Hibs strategy is transforming games into wins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs saw out another highly impressive victory on the weekend as they dispatched Hamilton with ease in a 4-0 victory. The result now means that the capital side has won eight out of their last nine games as they head into the Sky Sports semi-finals on Sunday. It has been an incredible run and has put the side in good stead to take fourth spot at the end of the season.

Goals have been the major talking point so far. Hibs has netted 21 times in their last three games and 49 overall in the SWPL1, level with SWPL1 champions Glasgow City. However, one thing often overlooked is their defensive prowess. The Hibees have improved week on week at the back and are now on a run of three consecutive clean sheets. Wilson, who has started the last two games for Hibs in goal can pinpoint exactly how this has come to place.

“I always like to go back to the theme that attack is the best form of defence,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “As long as the forwards are doing their job and defending from the front, we can’t really go wrong. It is not just the defenders, it is the whole team that wins a clean sheet. It is a real credit to the forwards for finding their form recently and that confidence spreads over the whole pitch. It’s good to see.”

Hibs’ form has seemingly transitioned from 2023 into 2024 with ease. So far in the new year, Wilson’s side cruised into the Scottish Cup fourth round with a 10-0 over St. Johnstone. Then, Hibs followed this up with another victory on Sunday. However, this is no surprise to Wilson after her, along with the rest of her squad, trained throughout the Christmas break in the league in order to stay sharp for the second half of the campaign.