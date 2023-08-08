News you can trust since 1873
Nine free agents that Hearts or Hibs could still target including former Celtic, Leeds United and Sunderland men - gallery

These players are still without clubs and have previously played for sides like Spurs and Newcastle United as well as the Scotland and England national teams.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

The summer transfer window will remain open for a little over three weeks as clubs across Scotland and the rest of Europe continue to look for new recruits.

As with every summer window, there are a host of talented individuals who will be available for free transfers when they are released by their clubs. The very best tend to either be snapped up quickly or at the centre of lengthy transfer battles but there are also some who still find themselves unemployed into August and sometimes beyond.

That is the case for these nine individuals, all of whom could be decent assets for clubs in Scotland and who Hearts or Hibs may consider casting an eye over:

The 26-year old midfielder has made over 100 appearances at Premier League and EFL Championship level for the likes of Spurs, Aston Villa, Fulham and was most recently with Preston North End

1. Joshua Onomah

The 26-year old midfielder has made over 100 appearances at Premier League and EFL Championship level for the likes of Spurs, Aston Villa, Fulham and was most recently with Preston North End

His Hibs connections might not make him an appealing prospect to the Maroon half of the city but a return to Easter Road could be welcome especially if he rediscovers his form from his previous spell

2. Florian Kamberi

His Hibs connections might not make him an appealing prospect to the Maroon half of the city but a return to Easter Road could be welcome especially if he rediscovers his form from his previous spell

Another English midfielder who has turned out for big clubs like Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Everton and could be a useful edition to the heart of either side for the coming season

3. Adam Forshaw

Another English midfielder who has turned out for big clubs like Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Everton and could be a useful edition to the heart of either side for the coming season

The 33-year old full back, who has been capped 29 times by England, is looking for his next challenge after spells at Watford, Newcastle United and Sunderland among many others

4. Danny Rose

The 33-year old full back, who has been capped 29 times by England, is looking for his next challenge after spells at Watford, Newcastle United and Sunderland among many others

