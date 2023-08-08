Nine free agents that Hearts or Hibs could still target including former Celtic, Leeds United and Sunderland men - gallery
These players are still without clubs and have previously played for sides like Spurs and Newcastle United as well as the Scotland and England national teams.
The summer transfer window will remain open for a little over three weeks as clubs across Scotland and the rest of Europe continue to look for new recruits.
As with every summer window, there are a host of talented individuals who will be available for free transfers when they are released by their clubs. The very best tend to either be snapped up quickly or at the centre of lengthy transfer battles but there are also some who still find themselves unemployed into August and sometimes beyond.
That is the case for these nine individuals, all of whom could be decent assets for clubs in Scotland and who Hearts or Hibs may consider casting an eye over: