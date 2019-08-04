Nine-man Edinburgh City endure nightmare league start at Cove Rangers

Edinburgh City endured a nightmare start to their Ladbrokes League Two after they were thrashed 5-0 by Cove Rangers and finished the game with nine men.

Doubles from Mitch Megginson and Harry Milne, plus a goal from Jordon Brown, gave the league newcomers a dream start to life in the SPFL, while James McDonaugh’s City were forced to lick their wounds and count the cost of red cards to defender Liam Henderson and goalkeeper Calum Antell.

Cove were always in control of the match, although it took them just after the half-hour mark to opener the scoring through Megginson. City folded thereafter, with Milne netting on 37 minutes and Megginson again on 41 minutes to put the Aberdeenshire side 3-0 up at half-time.

Henderson was then sent off on 62 minutes for bringing down Declan Glass as he bore down on goal. Five minutes later, Milne made it 4-0.

City were reduced to nine men on 77 minutes when Antell was dismissed for a bad challenge on Megginson just outside the box, which resulted in the Cove player being subbed with a back injury.

The rampant hosts completed the rout with Brown’s goal on 87 minutes.

Edinburgh City will look to recover from a horrendous start to their league campaign when they welcome Brechin City to Ainslie Park on Saturday.