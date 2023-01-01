"Now I feel I can play every week": Steven Bradley on his move from Hibs to Livingston
Former Hibs winger Steven Bradley believes Livingston is the place where he can become a top-flight Scottish footballer.
The 20-year-old winger has signed from Hibs after having loan spells at Ayr United and Dundalk. Bradley impressed when he went to Turkey with Livi for warm weather training during the mid-season break and, paperwork permitting, will be in the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Motherwell on Monday.
He is keen to make his mark and said: “The last year or so I have been playing every week, so I feel like I am ready for that. I know how it feels to be a first-team player, elsewhere, obviously. But now I feel I can kick on here and play every week. I feel as if I have settled in. I see this as a good opportunity to showcase what I can do on the pitch.
“Since I have been here, everyone has been brilliant with me so I am looking forward to getting out on the pitch and trying to help the team win, score goals and create goals. I want to help us finish as high as possible in the league and hopefully we can do something good together."
Bradley insists his recent loan spell in Ireland helped him to mature on and off the park. He said: “It was good, I enjoyed it. I stayed in a house with a few of the other players I had to start cooking for myself and things like that, which was good. I wasn't great to start with but I learned the pasta and chicken quite quickly. It was just basic stuff.
“Obviously getting first team football every week has also really helped me a lot in the last year. I feel like I have grown up a lot and matured from that and playing games has helped me and now I can use that as good experience.”
Livingston midfielders Jason Holt and Scott Pittman both begin two-match bans following their failed red card appeals. Joel Nouble is waiting on the results of a scan on his knee while Shamal George (thigh), Jamie Brandon (groin) and Tom Parkes (knee) are still out. Motherwell could hand a debut to former Sligo Rovers defender Shane Blaney while Kevin van Veen is expected to start.