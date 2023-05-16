Number of goals conceded from set-pieces by every Scottish Premiership side - ranked in order

How many goals each and every Scottish Premiership side has conceded from set-pieces this season, ordered from most to least.

Hearts fans have been complaining often recently about their side’s inability to stop the opposing scoring from set-piece opportunities. It happened just last weekend – twice! Joe Shaughnessy netted from a corner before Ryan Strain curled in a direct free-kick to leave the visitors having to overcome a two-goal deficit.

However, Hibs themselves haven’t been particularly robust when it’s come to dealing with opposition teams putting balls into their penalty area from set-piece opportunities.

But how do the Capital clubs compared to the rest of the Scottish Premiership? Thanks to statistics compiled by Statsbomb, we’ve ranked them in order.

(Tiebreakers are settled by who has the higher ratio of set-piece goals to total goals conceded.)

1 . Hearts - 14 Goals conceded from corners - 7 Goals conceded from indirect free-kicks - 4 Percentage of goals conceded - 26 per cent

2 . St Johnstone - 14 Goals conceded from corners - 8 Goals conceded from indirect free-kicks - 2 Percentage of goals conceded - 25 per cent

3 . Kilmarnock - 14 Goals conceded from corners - 6 Goals conceded from indirect free-kicks - 3 Percentage of goals conceded - 23 per cent

4 . Aberdeen - 13 Goals conceded from corners - 8 Goals conceded from indirect free-kicks - 3 Percentage of goals conceded - 24.5 per cent