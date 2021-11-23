On-loan Hibs midfielder Innes Murray scores again, but Elgin reply to deny win for Edinburgh City

Innes Murray, on loan at Edinburgh City from Hibernian, scored for the second game in a row

The point lifts City above Annan into fourth and extended their unbeaten league run to three games while Elgin are now seven points clear of bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath.

The Citizens made the long trip north buoyed by recent wins over Stranraer and Stirling Albion and, after Murray, who netted the winner at Forthbank on Saturday, had given the Capital outfit a 62nd minute lead at Borough Briggs, it looked as if Gary Naysmith's side would be heading back down the A9 with a third League Two win on the trot.

However, the struggling hosts had other ideas and just four minutes after City had made the breakthrough, Jamie Wilson capitalised on a long ball over the visitors' defence before sending a shot beyond goalkeeper Brian Schwake.

The outcome, however, sees City leapfrog Annan into the top four and final promotional play-off berth.

Naysmith made one change from the side that saw off Stirling 2-1 last weekend, Ciaran Brian replacing Jonny Jarron who had to settle for a place on the bench.

Goalscoring opportunities were at a premium in a fairly drab opening 45 minutes before City broke the deadlock just beyond the hour when John Robertson set up Murray, who showed great composure inside the Elgin penalty box before dispatching a shot into the bottom corner.

However, the lead was short-lived as the hosts equalised just four minutes later when on-loan Falkirk striker Jaime Wilson getting on the end of a ball over the top to claim his first goal since joining the club in September.

Edinburgh City now turn their attention to Saturday's Scottish Cup third-round tie – a Capital derby against East of Scotland League side Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Elgin City: McHale, Grivosti, Cooper, McHardy, Spark, Mailer (O'Keefe 61), Cameron (Allen 67), MacPhee, Russell Dingwall, Wilson, Sopel (Tony Dingwall 74). Subs Not Used: Peters, Lawrence, Hoban, Cooney, Machado.

Edinburgh City: Schwake, Kidd, McKay, Bronsky, Brian (Shanley 83), Murray, Berry (Ferguson 76), Tapping, Handling, See (Kane 83), Robertson (Hilton 72). Subs Not Used: Quate, Jarron, Reekie, Farrell, McFarlane.

Attendance: 378

