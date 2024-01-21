One Hibs player hits 4/10 as they crash out of the Sky Sports Cup

Hibs player ratings as one hits a 4/10 after a 2-0 loss to Partick Thistle in the semi-finals of the Sky Sports Cup.

GK - Nina Wilson - 5/10

Arguably should have done better with the opener but never had a chance with Partick’s second. Wilson then had a few shaky moments near the end.

RB - Lauren Doran-Barr - 5/10

Tried to pull the side further up the pitch with some runs but often found herself being caught out on the flanks.

CB - Poppy Lawson - 6/10

Made a couple of mistakes here and there but ultimately, helped to limit Partick chances. This was highly important after Hibs found themselves down to 10. Lawson also played a fantastic ball later on to Abbie Ferguson which almost resulted in a late goal.

CB - Leah Eddie - 4/10

It was a bad day at the office for Leah Eddie. After appearing to start well in the semi-final, the defender gave away the all-important free-kick that led to the opener. Then, just minutes later, Eddie picked up a second yellow for a poor challenge to give the visitors a massive challenge.

LB - Sarah Leishman - 6/10

Leishman secured the left flank throughout despite Partick having the numbers advantage. Even if a mistake was made, the fullback managed to get herself back into position and produce a good challenge.

CDM - Naomi Powell - 5/10

Powell struggled to have her usual dominant effect in the middle. However, the conditions no doubt played a part as the wind caused all sorts of problems. The American then came off midway through the second half as Hibs brought on Eilidh Adams to try get themselves back in the game.

CM - Ellis Notley - 7/10

Ellis Notley started in the midfield before being pushed into the back four after Eddie’s sending off. Notley then limited Partick’s chances as best as she could and overall had a solid game.

CM - Michaela McAlonie - 7/10

McAlonie was Hibs’ creative spark before the opener as she was given a free role in the middle of the park. After Eddie’s role she was pulled back to a more disciplined role in the centre where she didn’t have the same effect.

RW - Kirsty Morrison - 6/10

The winger was effective when on the ball in the first half but this dwindled when Hibs went a player down. Morrison was then sacrificed for Shannon McGregor at half-time to shore up the midfield.

ST - Jorian Baucom - 5/10

After a strong opening 10 minutes, Baucom’s influence in the game died off. The striker struggled to get herself in the game with her often having to chase loose balls. Baucom came closest to getting a goal back when she rattled the bar with five minutes to go.

LW - Abbie Ferguson - 6/10

Ferguson was Hibs’ most dangerous player after they were reduced to 10. However, the winger often tried to do too much to get the visitors back into the game. This often resulted in Hibs losing the ball in opportunities where the winger could have got a shot away.

Sub - Shannon McGregor - 5/10

Came on to give Hibs a more creative threat at half-time but unfortunately struggled to do this. The visitors created little in the second period and struggled to maintain a strong presence in the middle.

Sub - Tegan Bowie - 6/10

Was unable to have a significant impact.

Sub - EIlidh Adams - 6/10