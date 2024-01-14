One Spartans player hits 8/10 after defeat to SWPL1 Champions
Mixed ratings for Spartans after the club suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to Glasgow City with one player hitting an 8/10.
GK - Alicia Yates - 7/10
Made some great saves as Glasgow City pressured her backline throughout the majority of the game. Realistically, the ‘keeper couldn’t have saved any of their goals.
RB - Sarah Clelland - 6/10
Forced to deal with some of the best attackers in the league, Clelland did well attempting to subdue the threats the visitors threw at them.
CB - Robyn McCafferty - 6/10
Helped keep the backline secure up until the hour mark. After Glasgow City’s third, the hosts struggled to contain the champions.
CB - Dion McMahon - 7/10
Helped keep Spartans in the game despite long periods of pressure from the visitors. Glasgow City were free-flowing up top at times, yet, Dion McMahon helped keep them quiet in front of goal before coming off.
LB - Ronaigh Douglas - 6/10
Douglas attempted to keep Glasgow City at bay as the hosts were put under huge amounts of pressure throughout the opening 30 minutes. This proved to be a struggle against the SWPL1 champions before the fullback was forced off just before half-time.
CM - Hannah Jordan - 7/10
The midfielder put in a fantastic ball just before half-time to get Spartans back into the game. The cross landed right on Becky Galbraith’s head which helped keep the hosts in the match until the hour mark.
CM - Rebecca Foote - 5/10
Unfortunately for Foote, a poor touch from the midfielder was quickly pounced on by Glasgow City before she would go on to concede a penalty attempting to recover the ball.
CM - Simone McMahon - 5/10
Struggled to secure the midfielder throughout with Glasgow City dominating the game. Her best period came right at the end of the first half.
RW - Caley Gibb - 6/10
Had little to work with up top as Glasgow City dominated the majority of the game. Managed to show a little magic when she got hold of the ball but unfortunately, this was rare.
ST - Becky Galbraith - 8/10
Feeding off scraps for the majority of the first half, Galbraith showed no signs of rustiness when she rose highest to head Spartans back into the game. It was a fantastic effort that flew into the net to bring the hosts back into the game before half-time
LW - Hannah Robinson - 6/10
Started out on the left wing before converting to a right back after Douglas was taken off. It was a busy afternoon for Robinson as Spartans looked to get their first home win of the season.
Sub - Mya Bates - 6/10
Came on and added a bit more attacking intent from the hosts. Unfortunately, in the second half, Spartans struggled to replicate this.
Sub - Alana Marshall - 6/10
Didn’t have time to make an impact.
Sub - Tegan Browning - 6/10
Didn’t have time to make an impact.
Sub - Louise Mason - 6/10
Didn’t have time to make an impact.
Sub - Erin Henderson - 6/10
Didn’t have time to make an impact.