One Spartans player hits 8/10 after defeat to SWPL1 Champions

Mixed ratings for Spartans after the club suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to Glasgow City with one player hitting an 8/10.

Lisa Forrest holds off Sarah Clelland. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

GK - Alicia Yates - 7/10

Made some great saves as Glasgow City pressured her backline throughout the majority of the game. Realistically, the ‘keeper couldn’t have saved any of their goals.

RB - Sarah Clelland - 6/10

Forced to deal with some of the best attackers in the league, Clelland did well attempting to subdue the threats the visitors threw at them.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 6/10

Helped keep the backline secure up until the hour mark. After Glasgow City’s third, the hosts struggled to contain the champions.

CB - Dion McMahon - 7/10

Helped keep Spartans in the game despite long periods of pressure from the visitors. Glasgow City were free-flowing up top at times, yet, Dion McMahon helped keep them quiet in front of goal before coming off.

LB - Ronaigh Douglas - 6/10

Douglas attempted to keep Glasgow City at bay as the hosts were put under huge amounts of pressure throughout the opening 30 minutes. This proved to be a struggle against the SWPL1 champions before the fullback was forced off just before half-time.

CM - Hannah Jordan - 7/10

The midfielder put in a fantastic ball just before half-time to get Spartans back into the game. The cross landed right on Becky Galbraith’s head which helped keep the hosts in the match until the hour mark.

CM - Rebecca Foote - 5/10

Unfortunately for Foote, a poor touch from the midfielder was quickly pounced on by Glasgow City before she would go on to concede a penalty attempting to recover the ball.

CM - Simone McMahon - 5/10

Struggled to secure the midfielder throughout with Glasgow City dominating the game. Her best period came right at the end of the first half.

RW - Caley Gibb - 6/10

Had little to work with up top as Glasgow City dominated the majority of the game. Managed to show a little magic when she got hold of the ball but unfortunately, this was rare.

ST - Becky Galbraith - 8/10

Feeding off scraps for the majority of the first half, Galbraith showed no signs of rustiness when she rose highest to head Spartans back into the game. It was a fantastic effort that flew into the net to bring the hosts back into the game before half-time

LW - Hannah Robinson - 6/10

Started out on the left wing before converting to a right back after Douglas was taken off. It was a busy afternoon for Robinson as Spartans looked to get their first home win of the season.

Sub - Mya Bates - 6/10

Came on and added a bit more attacking intent from the hosts. Unfortunately, in the second half, Spartans struggled to replicate this.

Sub - Alana Marshall - 6/10

Didn’t have time to make an impact.

Sub - Tegan Browning - 6/10

Didn’t have time to make an impact.

Sub - Louise Mason - 6/10

Didn’t have time to make an impact.

Sub - Erin Henderson - 6/10