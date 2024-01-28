One Spartans player hits 8/10 as Jack Beesley's first game ends in defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GK - Alicia Yates - 7/10

Made a good save to keep Georgia Timms at bay early on. This trend then continued with Yates making multiple good stops in difficult conditions. Unfortunately, couldn’t do anything about the late winner.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 7/10

Kept Addie Handley at bay as Robinson continued to shine at right-back. Little got past her and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 8/10

McCafferty held Hearts throughout. No matter what the hosts threw at her, the centre-back seemed to have the answer. Unfortunately, a loose ball put an end to any hopes of holding onto a clean sheet and a point.

CB - Tegan Browning - 7/10

Partnering with McCafferty at the back, Browning had a great game as Spartans were held under pressure for around 80 minutes straight.

LB - Sarah Clelland - 6/10

Clelland was up against it with Emma Brownlie pushing high up the pitch to join Hearts’ attacks. However, despite the hosts finding gaps, the full-back kept her side fairly secure.

RM - Caley Gibb - 6/10

Tried to help break the pressure Spartans were under but was rarely given a chance to showcase her abilities with Hearts keeping all the ball.

CM - Alana Marshall - 6/10

The captain had some really good moments of quality when she looked to push her side upfield. Her skill late in the first half was a joy to behold as she passed a Hearts player with ease. Unfortunately, like Gibb, these opportunities were sparse with Marshall mainly having to play defensively.

CM - Rebecca Foote - 6/10

Helped cut out plenty of potential Hearts threats with some good interceptions. Foote helped to try and disrupt the tempo when she could.

CM - Hannah Jordan - 7/10

Looked to be Spartans most creative player throughout. Despite the visitors doing a lot of defending, Jordan helped push her side forward at times and relieve the pressure.

LM - Mya Bates - 6/10

The youngster tried to get the visitors forward with some promising runs and balls. However, it was always a tough ask given how the game was played.

ST - Becky Galbraith - 6/10

A tough game for Galbraith with the striker barely getting a touch of the ball due to the defensive nature of the visitors. When in possession, she did try and create but it was always difficult as the lone striker.

Sub - Ronaigh Douglas - 6/10

Didn’t have time to make an impact.

Sub - Simone McMahon - 6/10