One star shines again with a 9/10 as Hearts cruise to another victory

Hearts comfortably beat high-flyers Partick Thistle 4-1 with one star shining once again with a 9/10.

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 7/10

The ‘keeper pulled off a stunning save to prevent Partick from making it 2-2 in the second-half. Parker-Smith was quick to react to the back post effort and got down extremely quickly to ensure the hosts didn’t get a second.

RWB - Emma Brownlie - 6/10

Made some good attacking runs and kept the right flank secure throughout. Her positioning helped to consistently thwart any Partick counter attacks.

CB - Carly Girasoli - 7/10

Won everything in the air for Hearts. The defender helped the visitors stand firm early in the second half when Partick looked to find the equaliser. Girasoli then found the net once again as she capitalised on the confusion in the opposition box to stick the ball into the net.

CB - Georgia Hunter - 6/10

Had a couple of passes go astray throughout but otherwise played a good game. Prevented Partick from developing anything meaningful on the counter multiple times.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 6/10

Helped the defence see out a heavy bit of Partick pressure in the second half. Overall, she had a good game.

LWB - Addie Handley - 7/10

The full-back produced another impressive attacking performance as she consistently whipped in threatening balls into the box. This eventually produced a goal for Hearts at a vital moment as her cross was met by Lockwood to make it 3-1.

CDM - Ciara Grant - 8/10

Netted a fantastic free-kick to put the visitors back in front right on half-time. It was a wonderful finish with the low driven effort catching everyone out. Sitting deeper in this game, Grant made multiple important interceptions and tackles to prevent Partick from getting any tempo.

CM - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 6/10

Adamolekun played a wonderful weighted pass to Lockwood to allow the attacker to open the scoreline. From here, she had a solid game in the middle of the park.

CM - Katie Lockwood - 9/10

Lockwood continued her fine goalscoring form at Petershill. After netting four times last time out, it only took the attacker five minutes to open the scoring in Glasgow. After this, the midfielder continued to look lively and won the free-kick that led to Hearts’ second. Lockwood then got involved in the goals again as she netted Hearts’ vital third goal.

ST - Danni Findlay - 6/10

Wasn’t able to make much of an impact on the game. Findlay held the ball up well on times and tried to pull off some good moves up top but nothing really came off. The striker was then subbed off midway through the second half.

ST - Georgia Timms - 6/10

Made a nunsense of herself up top. Her work rate constantly put the Partick defence under pressure and this eventually resulted in the hosts making a mistake and going down to ten players.

Sub - Cailin Michie - 7/10

Came on and re-secured the midfield for Hearts after some heavy Partick pressure. Her ball into the box also led directly to the visitors fourth.

Sub - Aimee Anderson - 6/10

Helped see out the result.

Sub - Jessica Husband - 6/10

Helped see out the result.

Sub - Erin Rennie - 6/10

No time to make an impact.

Sub - Jenna Penman - 6/10