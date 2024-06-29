Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe

Edinburgh City will take their place in SPFL League Two after the club was granted their SFA bronze licence.

The Capital outfit were informed by the SFA yesterday they had met the criteria that states clubs must adhere to specific stadium requirements, ground registration, pitch conditions and, crucially, financial fair play.

The Meadowbank club were informed they had fallen short of the threshold prior to the conclusion of the 2023/2024 campaign and were required to apply for a period of grace to meet the regulations - that deadline being Monday, July 1.

Last season was one to forget for manager Michael McIndoe's men as they finished on just eight points and were relegated to Scottish football's fourth tier following a six-point deduction in January for failing to pay their players. The club also faced a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill.

However, those days are in the past and chairman John Dickson says yesterday's news was the perfect precursor ahead of this afternoon's visit of city and Premiership rivals Hibs.

Dickson said: "We're thrilled to get confirmation and are now excited about the new season. We just want to focus on the pitch after a difficult season last year. We're making progress with the squad in terms of the rebuild and we're looking forward to seeing some of them in action this afternoon against Hibs at Meadowbank in our first friendly fixture."