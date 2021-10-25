Penalty thrills for battling Burgh Vale as Edinburgh Harps enjoy more cup comeback joy: Amateur round-up

Burgh Vale knocked out Bucksburn on penalties

The visitors started slowly and found themselves a goal behind early on, but they fought back with two quickfire goals from Lewis Eddington.

Bucksburn levelled before the half-time whistle and they looked to be heading for the second round when they regained their lead ten minutes from time, but Eddington struck again for his hat-trick with three minutes remaining.

Eddington saw his penalty saved in the shootout, but team-mates Matt McKinley, Matt Marshall, Max Carter and Andy Cross all converted with goalkeeper Jack Morris making two crucial saves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday side Edinburgh Harps produced a remarkable comeback in the second round of the Logan Cup as they came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at home to high-flying Premier side Murieston United.

Defender Jack McLachlan pulled a goal back just before half-time from Cormac O’Brien’s corner, only for the visitors to restore their two-goal advantage early in the second half.

An own goal made it 3-2, before John McClarey’s looping header from centre back Michele Convertino’s cross ended up in the back of the net. The incredible turnaround was completed when Ewan McLean fired in the winner late on.

Balerno Athletic thrashed Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic A in a 7-1 rout in the first round of the McDonald Cup.

Brothers Cammy and Ewan Curle combined for the opener after just 30 seconds with the latter crossing for Scott MacNaughton who finished well.

Neil Munro then found the net from a free-kick 25 yards out to double their lead, before Bonnyrigg pulled a goal back before the break.

George Roe finished one-on-one to make it three and it was soon four thanks to a Ewan Curle strike.

MacNaughton and Roe each got their second of the afternoon as Balerno ramped it up a level, before Gavin Wells rounded off the scoring, but pulled his hamstring in the process.

Meadowbank crushed Danderhall Miners 8-2 in the Premier Division to make it six wins in a row. Paul Martin struck a hat-trick, with Ross Stenhouse and Ross Grant each netting a brace, while Mikey Catlin also scored.