Penicuik appoint Tynecastle's experienced boss Stevie McLeish as new manager

Manager Stevie McLeish will be back at his old club Musselburgh with his new side Penicuik this week. Picture: Scott Louden

‘Cuikie have led the way in the league despite being without a manager since the start of the campaign following Tony Begg’s departure in July, yet have still strung together nine wins from nine games.

Now incoming boss McLeish – who leaves Tynecastle after almost a year in charge at the Premier Division side – has appointed the caretaker trio who steered the club’s early season success to his new backroom team.

Davie Lees, Grant Sandison and John Menzies will remain in charge ahead of Tuesday night’s match against one of McLeish’s old clubs, Musselburgh Athletic before the manager begins to implement his moves from training on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the three are known to the new boss, and Lees even studied his A-licence with McLeish, who has also managed Tranent, Haddington and Saturday’s opponents Newtongrange Star.

The former Hibs and Cowdenbeath assistant manager explained the draw of a ‘big club’ proved too much: “I’m absolutely delighted to be the new manager of Penicuik Athletic. To be fair, a club the size of Penicuik, with the ambition it has got, it feels really good to involved in a club like this again.

"The ambition of the club to move up the leagues and a forward thinking outlook on things made it attractive and obviously they’ve started the season very very well.”

McLeish has previously worked with both Lees and Sandison in the past and aims to build on his experience in steering the Midlothian side onwards and building upon their unbeaten start.

“Davie, Tony before him, and the coaching team that is in place have done a fantastic job and hopefully I can build on that,” he told the EOS leaders’ Youtube channel.

“I have lots and lots of experience of being involved in other clubs I will try and keep things on an even keel - I'm not here to make radical changes I don't think that's required because nothing is broken and I think the club is on a really good trajectory as it is, so it’s a case of steady the ship and steady as we go again.”

The move also means sixth-placed Tynecastle head to Dunbar United with assistant manager Robert Hall in interim charge.