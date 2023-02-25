Penicuik Athletic begin search for new manager after Stevie McLeish resigns

The news came after a 4-2 defeat away to Blackburn United. It means Penicuik have drawn two and lost two of their four league games this year, amid a number of postponements over the last couple of months.

Their only win from the past nine games in all competitions was against bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen in December. They were knocked out of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup by Coldstream, and earlier in the season lost at home to Musselburgh in the Scottish Cup preliminary round.

The club said in a statement: “Penicuik Athletic can confirm that manager Stevie McLeish has resigned. The club would like to place on record its thanks for Stevie’s hard work and commitment during his time at Penicuik Park and we wish him all he very best for the future.”

Stevie McLeish has resigned as manager of Penicuik Athletic

Under McLeish, a vastly experienced and well-respected coach, Penicuik mounted a sustained challenge for the title last season right up until the last couple of games. But after losing key players like Nicky Walker and Aiden Walsh last summer the Midlothian side have been unable to replicate that form this year and find themselves in seventh place, 22 points behind leaders Linlithgow Rose.