Penicuik drew 1-1 at home to Tynecastle on a wet and wild Tuesday night, with Cammy Fraser’s first half strike cancelled out by Sean Linden’s first goal for the visitors early in the second half. The Cuikie, in sixth place, have little to play for other than pride in their remaining seven league matches, but Elliot says it’s an opportunity for players to make an impression.

“It’s tough [coming in at this stage of the season] and to be fair, you understand that from the players’ perspective as well, but ultimately, it’s them that’s put the club in the position that they are in. If results had been how they wanted them to be, I wouldn’t actually be here,” said Elliot.

“It’s difficult just now. It’s a case of seeing through the season and trying to find which boys will come with us for next season. It’s making sure that we bring the right players in and keep the players that are going to help us moving forward.

Penicuik and Tynecastle shared the points at a wet and wild Penicuik Park

“If they can find a little bit within them to be consistent between now and the end of the season it stands them in good stead. It allows them to get to know me, but they will certainly see a different side to me next season. We will be looking to hit the ground running straight away.”

The home side were in control of the opening period without testing visiting goalkeeper Murray Jackson. Tynecastle improved after the interval, and after pulling level, looked likelier to take the lead with Penicuik substitute keeper Kyle Leiper denying striker Ryan Cameron a winning goal.

Tynie still have a lot to play for in their remaining six matches as they look to secure their top-flight status for next season. They sit five points clear of the automatic relegation places. Despite admitting he was happy with a point, boss Rob Hart felt they could have nicked all three.

“We had chances and probably a couple of penalty claims, but the boys did great, defensively, we were brilliant,” said Hart. “The first half was difficult going up the hill, as it is for any team coming to Penicuik, but we defended really well, we stuck to our gameplan and we moved the ball quickly when we could. The message for the second half was to be a bit more composed and go forward with a purpose, and I felt for the boys did that. We certainly asked questions of Penicuik and it’s a massive point.

“There is a wee bit of disappointment in terms of maybe not getting the three because on our second-half performance, I think that would have been deserved. If we show that type of organisation, desire and playing with a purpose when we get it, then we have a good chance of winning more games.