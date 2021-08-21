Penicuik Athletic caretaker boss “keeping calm” after late winner makes it nine out of nine
Penicuik Athletic still don’t have a manager, but there’s nothing missing on the pitch. Exactly a month after Tony Begg resigned for a Hibs academy coaching job, the East of Scotland Premier Division leaders maintained their perfect start to the league campaign with a typically courageous 2-1 home win over Camelon.
They had to come from behind and left the winning goal very late, but it was enough to make it nine out of nine and maintain their three-point cushion over Tranent at the top.
The visitors were ahead at the break thanks to a Jackson Cowan penalty, but the game changed when Gary Mochrie was sent off in the 65th minute. Paul Tansey rifled home a free-kick to equalise a minute later.
“From then on I knew we were going to go on and win the game,” said Penicuik’s caretaker boss David Lees, who watched Darrell Young thump home a header just six minutes from time to seal the points. “I’m absolutely delighted,” he added. “But we’re keeping calm.”
Linlithgow Rose caretaker boss Craig Donaldson appeared to rule himself out of the running to succeed Brown Ferguson, despite overseeing a 5-1 victory over Dunbar United at Prestonfield just a few days after his previous boss was sacked. Doubles from Tommy Coyne and Alan Docherty, supplemented by a Gary Thom free-kick, move Rose up to fourth.
“I’m not naive enough to think I can just go and get the job,” said Donaldson. “I’m still learning my coaching trade. We’ll see, whoever gets it, whether the new manager is willing to keep me on or not. I think I’ve got a lot to learn.”
Elsewhere, second-placed Tranent announced the departures of two players – Jordan Smith to Musselburgh and Hamish Thomson to Brechin City – before a 5-0 demolition of Blackburn United at Foresters Park. Jamie Docherty’s double included a sensational solo effort, but he also missed a penalty in a comfortable win for Calum Elliot’s men.
Tynecastle came from behind to beat Whitehill Welfare 3-2 at Meggetland thanks to goals from Scott Moffat, Ryan Cameron and Blake Wales, with Bob McKenzie netting a brace for the visitors.
In the battle of the bottom two, Errol Douglas and an own goal earned Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale a big 2-0 win at Newtongrange Star.