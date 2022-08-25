The East of Scotland Premier Division side welcomed the investment and highlighted the difference it will make to the club going forward as it fights for promotion to the Scottish Lowland League and looks to encourage more local people to support the team. The club’s commercial manager, Andy Penman, said: “We have agreed a two-year deal with AF Noble \u0026amp; Son which allows the club to plan ahead in both football and financial terms. "The sponsorship allows us to invest in our players through better equipment, for example, strips and training gear. “We are a club at the heart of the community and it’s very important to us that we have local involvement through sponsors and our supporters and the community recognise the links between the club and a major local business. “The deal brings us stability, local partnership and local involvement with a business with a great reputation. "Our aim this season is to repay their confidence in us by hopefully going one better in the league than last season and bringing continued success to the town.” John Allan, sales manager at AF Noble \u0026amp; Son, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring Penicuik Athletic. As a major business in the area, we’re happy to support the local community where we can and we thought this would be a great opportunity. "Penicuik Athletic has a great reputation in the local area and as main sponsor partner, our brand will be recognised across all the club platforms, including social media activity. "We will also feature in match day programmes and of course, our logo will appear on the team’s playing shirts.” AF Noble \u0026amp; Son is a long established family owned and run Midlothian based business with a history stretching back to 1932.