Penicuik Athletic regain top spot at the expense of Linlithgow Rose - but all still to play for

Penicuik Athletic, in red, won 2-1 against Crossgates Primrose at Humbug Park in Fife

McLeish spent the day in Fife as part of Groundhop’s East of Scotland weekend, firstly leading his side to a 2-1 defeat of Crossgates Primrose before heading to Cardenden to see their other league challengers Tranent beat Dundonald Bluebell 3-1. McLeish then stopped off in Hill of Beath on the way back home to watch Rose lose 3-1 out to Hill of Beath in the night match.

The Cuikie are favourites to go on and lift the title with a one point lead over Rose and a game in hand, which is on Wednesday night as they visit Jeanfield Swifts.

“It’s a massive three points, it’s a really hard place to go,” said McLeish. “That’s only their fourth defeat at home this year and they are a very competitive team who take points there all the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They are a decent side, upfront they are very, very good with Calum Smith, Brian Ritchie and Archie Campbell. I was really pleased with how we played. It was a very competitive game and they fought for everything. I thought we were mostly in control of the game and we were probably the more dominant side. Their goalie kept them in the game, he was outstanding.

“There is a long, long way to go. You’ve got three really nervous teams, who if the game is in the balance and the other team has something to play for, it could go anyway at anytime. I don’t think any of the three clubs will be thinking ‘It’s in the bag’, there is so much football to be played.”

Striker Cameron Dawson netted both goals for Penicuik either side of the interval and his boss was delighted for him.