Penicuik Athletic regain top spot at the expense of Linlithgow Rose - but all still to play for
Penicuik Athletic boss Stevie McLeish watched his side go back to the top of the East of Scotland Premier and then watched title rivals Linlithgow Rose slip up when they had the opportunity to reclaim top spot.
McLeish spent the day in Fife as part of Groundhop’s East of Scotland weekend, firstly leading his side to a 2-1 defeat of Crossgates Primrose before heading to Cardenden to see their other league challengers Tranent beat Dundonald Bluebell 3-1. McLeish then stopped off in Hill of Beath on the way back home to watch Rose lose 3-1 out to Hill of Beath in the night match.
The Cuikie are favourites to go on and lift the title with a one point lead over Rose and a game in hand, which is on Wednesday night as they visit Jeanfield Swifts.
“It’s a massive three points, it’s a really hard place to go,” said McLeish. “That’s only their fourth defeat at home this year and they are a very competitive team who take points there all the time.
“They are a decent side, upfront they are very, very good with Calum Smith, Brian Ritchie and Archie Campbell. I was really pleased with how we played. It was a very competitive game and they fought for everything. I thought we were mostly in control of the game and we were probably the more dominant side. Their goalie kept them in the game, he was outstanding.
“There is a long, long way to go. You’ve got three really nervous teams, who if the game is in the balance and the other team has something to play for, it could go anyway at anytime. I don’t think any of the three clubs will be thinking ‘It’s in the bag’, there is so much football to be played.”
Striker Cameron Dawson netted both goals for Penicuik either side of the interval and his boss was delighted for him.
McLeish added: “I’m over the moon for Cammy. He’s sat on the bench all season, had opportunities now and again, but he did himself justice on Saturday. I think it started last Saturday against Peebles where we played through him a lot, he made the goals and then this week he kicked in the goals himself.”