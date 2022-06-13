Penicuik Athletic say thanks and farewell to six players

The East of Scotland Premier Division club said it wanted to place on record its thanks to Lumbert Kateleza, Kieran Watson, Cammy Dawson, Ben Weekes, Nicky Reid and Liam Robertson for all their efforts at Penicuik Park as they move to pastures new.

Watson moves onto League 1 side Edinburgh City having spent three years with the Cuikie, establishing himself as a key midfielder since joining from Gala Fairydean Rovers in 2019. He made 75 appearances and bagged seven goals, showing a remarkable ability for last-minute winners last season, with three coming against Blackburn United, Hill of Beath Hawthorn and Musselburgh Athletic.

Another making the move to Edinburgh City, Reid leaves as Penicuik’s top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions having made 46 appearances over his two years after joining from Spartans.

Penicuik striker Nicky Reid, holding off Linlithgow's Willis Hare, is moving to Edinburgh City

Joining on loan from Spartans last summer, Dawson helped himself to 11 goals in 38 apperances during his stint at Penicuik Park, including doubles in wins against Hawick Royal Albert United, Whitehill Welfare and Crossgates Primrose. He has been made available for transfer by Spartans.

Having originally joined Penicuik in the summer of 2017 after seven years at Arniston Rangers, the man affectionally known as 'Lumbo' has enjoyed two spells at Penicuik Park, becoming a firm fan favourite after 38 goals and 37 assists in 108 appearances, helping the club to both the East of Scotland Cup in 2018 and the East of Scotland Conference A in 2019.

Making the short term switch on loan from Falkirk in February, Weekes made his debut against Blackburn United and went on to appear 12 times, scoring twice in Cuickie’s final three matches of the season against Camelon Juniors and Crossgates Primrose.