Penicuik Athletic terminate Paul Tansey's contract following midfielder's conviction

Tansey, who can count Newtongrange Star, Musselburgh Athletic and East Fife among his former clubs, joined Penicuik from Dalkeith Thistle in 2019 and was a key player in their challenge for the East of Scotland League Premier Division title in the season just finished.

The club said in a statement released on Twitter: “Penicuik Athletic can confirm that following the publication of several news articles on Friday in relation to Paul Tansey, discussions have taken place between both parties & his contract will be terminated with immediate effect.