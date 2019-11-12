Penicuik Athletic's request for more Firhill tickets accepted by Partick Thistle
East of Scotland outfit set for huge support in Scottish Cup tie
Penicuik Athletic have requested an extra 500 tickets for their William Hill Scottish Cup third-round tie away at Partick Thistle.
The East of Scotland Premier Division side travel to Firhill on Saturday, November 23 to take on Ian McCall's Ladbrokes Championship outfit.
Cuikie were originally given an allocation of 1,000 briefs for the match in Glasgow, but Partick confirmed on Wednesday that they had accepted a requested from the Midlothian club to increase that to 1,500 after strong sales.
A statement on the Partick Thistle website read: "Penicuik Athletic supporters will be housed in the north end of the Jackie Husband Stand occupying sections 7,8 and 9. A decision will be made on whether a cash gate will be available to Penicuik Athletic supporters, who will enter the stadium through turnstiles 40 and 41, closer to the game."
Supporters wishing to buy tickets for the Penicuik support can do so at Tesco Penicuk on Wednesday from 4-6pm or Friday from 12-2pm. Tickets will also be sold at Penicuik Park on Thursday from 5-8pm.