Calum Elliot lasted just seven weeks at Penicuik

Elliot quit as boss on Thursday with Penicuik announcing in a short statement that he had “resigned from his role as First Team Manager to take up a similar role at another club”. The former Hearts striker was then announced as Cowdenbeath’s new boss 24 hours later.

Caretaker boss Conan McDiarmid, Elliot’s assistant at Penicuik, revealed he was surprised as anyone else when he found out the news.

“It was a bit of a shock to be perfectly honest, I only found out on Thursday like everyone else,” he said to PenicuikAthTV. “I am glad I am still here.”

Under 20s striker Josh Philp came off the bench to head Penicuik in front midway through the second half, before fellow substitute Taylor Hendry sealed the victory with eight minutes remaining.

Fellow Penicuik under 20s player, Ben McManus, picked up the man of the match award, and McDiarmid was impressed by both youngsters’ contribution.

He added: “I made the changes that I made because I want to give some of the lads the chance to show what they can do. Eventually, our quality overcame them to get the result.

“I thought [the two young boys] they were fantastic. Ben started the game out wide, the wee man has lightning pace, he’s a really good wee player.

“I was really pleased to see Josh come on and score the first goal which kicked us on. They will both be involved in the squad on Tuesday.”

Elsewhere, Musselburgh Athletic secured their 16th Premier Division victory of the season with a 1-0 win away to Crossgates with Nathan Evans netting the only goal of the game. In the First Division, Dunbar United increased their lead at the top of the table by a point as they drew 0-0 away to Burntisland in the only fixture in the second tier.