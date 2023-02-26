Stevie McLeish has resigned as manager of Penicuik Athletic

McLeish resigned in the aftermath of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat away to Blackburn United in the East of Scotland Premier League, ending his 18-month spell in charge of the club.

Sat seventh in the table, Penicuik have yet to win in 2023, and Forbes admits he and his team-mates have to shoulder much of the blame for their current form.

“It was a bit of a shock,” said Forbes. “Personally, I am really disappointed because I enjoyed playing under Stevie and I consider him a very good coach.

“Stevie told us straight after the game that he had resigned. At the end of the day, it’s the players that cross the white line, there is only so much that the management team can do. Hearing the news after the game certainly hit us very hard and I think the overriding emotion and feeling was that we had let him down.

"I think we felt we let him down, certainly yesterday, with the performance, but with a few performances before that as well. We have let ourselves and the supporters down as well.

“Since November we haven’t really had the chance to build up any momentum of any kind, with call offs and results not quite going our way. I think we have been maybe a wee bit unlucky with a couple of results, I think performances probably deserved more, for instance the Musselburgh game at home which we drew.”

McLeish led Penicuik to second place last season, losing out on the league title on goal difference to Tranent.