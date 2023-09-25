Musselburgh Athletic boss Liam Burns can’t wait to take on League Two outfit Clyde after leading the Olivebank club to the second round of the Scottish Cup for the first time.

Burgh were drawn at home to the Bully Wee following their stunning penalty shootout victory over Lowland League Gretna on Saturday, with goalkeeper Daniel Laing emerging as the hero with two penalty saves.

The tie against Jim Duffy’s side will take place on Saturday 28th October and young boss Burns is relishing the challenge.

“I think it’s a good draw for us,” said Burns. “They are quite clearly a good side. I know a good few of their players and we will go and get them watched.

“I’m just delighted it’s at home. The supporters deserve a home draw after the backing they gave us on Saturday. To be playing at Olivebank again in the next round is really important. I was watching the draw on my phone and as soon as I seen us get drawn at home, I was really happy.

“It’s a free hit for us against a team who are two levels above; they will be expected to come and beat us. I know I have players who can compete, we’ve got a number of players that have played at that level.

“I’m looking forward to it. We’ve done so well to get here. Musselburgh have never made it to this round, so we will give it a good go and make sure we enjoy it. Financially it is massive for clubs the size of ours, but it will also just be a great day.”

Burns celebrated his birthday on Saturday and marked one year in charge of the club with Saturday’s 4-3 shootout victory, making it the perfect weekend.

Burns continued: “It was a good, good birthday. With the way the game finished it ended up being absolutely perfect.

“Daniel’s a good goalie but he’s also 6 ft 7, so you’ve always got a chance. We took all of our penalties well, we scored four and we didn’t even need big Rents [Kris Renton]; I thought he was going to step up and win it as our last man but DL [Daniel Laing] made the save.

“A draw was probably a fair result, we maybe edged it on chances. It was a good cup tie, we knew they are a decent side, they have picked up recently – a lot of people thought it would’ve been quite straight forward but that was never going to be the case. I would back them to go and pick up a wee bit in the next wee while.

“It was always going to be a tight game. It’s a good shot in the arm for us to go and beat a Lowland League side, because make no secret of it, that’s where we want to be.”