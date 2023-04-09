Penicuik boss Calum Elliot

The Cuikie were unconvincing as they stumbled to a 2-0 East of Scotland Premier victory over second bottom Oakley United with two goals in the final 20 minutes from substitutes Cammy Fraser and Jack Furness.

Elliot’s side host Tynecastle on Tuesday night and he says a repeat performance will see them end up on the losing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought our performance was quite poor to be honest, we struggled to move the ball around, listen – I know the pitch doesn’t really help – but in terms of doing the basics, winning first and second balls, we didn’t do that well enough and ultimately, we ground out a victory,” said Elliot to Penicuik Athletic TV.

“I thought all the subs came on and contributed, they gave us a bit of energy, maybe they felt as if they had a point to prove, so I was delighted for them coming on and taking their chance. They have certainly given me food for thought for the game on Tuesday night.

“The performance levels need to better if you are going to continue to win games of football. It's a tough game [on Tuesday night] and if we play how we did on Saturday we will get beat. We need to make sure there is a reaction and the performance levels improve, and we hit the heights of our previous two games. It’s probably me striving for a little bit more, it’s three wins on the bounce which is positive but I have always got to ask for more from them.”