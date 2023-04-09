'Play like we did on Saturday and we'll get beat on Tuesday' - Calum Elliot warns performance levels must improve at Penicuik
Calum Elliot made it three victories in a row as Penicuik Athletic boss – but he insists their performance levels must improve if they hope to continue their winning run.
The Cuikie were unconvincing as they stumbled to a 2-0 East of Scotland Premier victory over second bottom Oakley United with two goals in the final 20 minutes from substitutes Cammy Fraser and Jack Furness.
Elliot’s side host Tynecastle on Tuesday night and he says a repeat performance will see them end up on the losing side.
“I thought our performance was quite poor to be honest, we struggled to move the ball around, listen – I know the pitch doesn’t really help – but in terms of doing the basics, winning first and second balls, we didn’t do that well enough and ultimately, we ground out a victory,” said Elliot to Penicuik Athletic TV.
“I thought all the subs came on and contributed, they gave us a bit of energy, maybe they felt as if they had a point to prove, so I was delighted for them coming on and taking their chance. They have certainly given me food for thought for the game on Tuesday night.
“The performance levels need to better if you are going to continue to win games of football. It's a tough game [on Tuesday night] and if we play how we did on Saturday we will get beat. We need to make sure there is a reaction and the performance levels improve, and we hit the heights of our previous two games. It’s probably me striving for a little bit more, it’s three wins on the bounce which is positive but I have always got to ask for more from them.”
Elsewhere, Linlithgow Rose took a step closer to securing the Premier Division title with a 3-1 victory over Blackburn United to maintain their ten-point lead. Haddington Athletic’s Keir Russell scored his first goal for the club in injury time to beat Hill of Beath 3-2 in Fife after the Hi-Hi had surrendered a two goal lead. In the First Division, Dunbar United edged close towards securing automatic promotion with a 3-0 win away to Luncarty.