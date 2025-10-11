Points are precious for Bonnyrigg Rose's Jonny Stewart

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Jonny Stewart

Boss Jonny Stewart admits Bonnyrigg Rose will always target reaching the latter stages of cup competitions - but says he'd rather be playing for league points this weekend as they try to haul themselves back into Lowland League title contention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rosey Posey have so far been a mixed bag this season following their relegation from SPFL League Two in May, collecting 18 points from a possible 36 that positions the club in sixth spot in the standings, 12 points adrift of current leaders Linlithgow Rose.

The Midlothian outfit make the trip to South Lanarkshire this afternoon to take on West of Scotland League Fourth Division side East Kilbride Thistle in the third round of the South Challenge Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although former midfield maestro Stewart is desperate to progress to the next round of the competition, he revealed league points will always be the utmost priority as the club targets promotion back to Scottish football's fourth tier at the first time of asking.

"It gives me a chance to mix up the team and give some of the younger lads some game-time, so it's good in that sense," Stewart, 35, told the Evening News. "But, for me, personally I'd rather be playing league games. The season hasn't gone to plan so far, we've let ourselves down in certain games so I'd rather be putting points on the board.

"But cup competitions are important as you want to progress and, hopefully, by the end of the season, we find ourselves in cup finals. We won't take this weekend lightly, we'll approach the game professionally and in the right manner. But we did have three games in six days last week, so I think it's important I freshen it up and utilise the squad.

"To be perfectly honest, I haven't had the chance to look at them. But there are no easy games, we'll be a scalp so I'm sure East Kilbride Thistle will raise their game. They are up near the top of the league they are in, which brings confidence no matter what level you are playing at. But I fully expect my team to go through there and get a result."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart, who won promotion to the SPFL with Rose in 2022 as a player, has been critical of some of the performances so far and has made his feelings known to his squad on more than one occasion.

"There have been a lot of things I haven't been happy with," he explained. "We've been pretty inconsistent this season. The games we have turned up in, we've been excellent and I don't think any team would be able to cope with us. But, unfortunately there have been games where we've let ourselves down.

"It's a great squad, they're a nice bunch of lads, and I enjoy working with them. At times I have maybe questioned their application where teams have wanted it more than us. And that's not me talking out of turn, I'm very honest and I will say that to them behind closed doors. We've done a few analysis sessions where I've called them out, so there's nowhere to hide. That's been important and I think the boys have learnt a lot from that.

"It's now about putting it all together. It is a newish team because I have signed a lot of players and they do take that little time to gel. There are other things like playing away from home, injuries, and serious ones at that. But I still feel the games where we've dropped points, or lost, we should have done better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's really about going on a run now and trying to climb up the table as quickly as possible. I'm not going to lie, 12 points behind the leaders is a big gap, but there's plenty games left and a lot of football still to be played. We've still to play Linlithgow and Clydebank twice which will be vital and we're also moving back to New Dundas, so that will help.

"It's going to be a tough challenge, and many will write us off already, but if we don't have that confidence and belief then there's no point. We need to put some pressure on the teams above us and you never know come the end of the season.

"I was managing in this league last season with Tranent, and it's also definitely improved since we won it three years ago. The clubs are all very capable and well organised. It's maybe thrown a few surprises to a couple of the players who felt that dropping down it wouldn't be of the highest standard."

Following extensive renovation works costing over £100,000 that has seen the New Dundas Park pitch levelled out, Rose will finally return home next weekend when Clydebank are the visitors on league duty. The club have been using Whitehill Welfare's Ferguson Park since the season got underway in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart added: "We appreciate what Whitehill did for us in letting us use their home ground but, without being disrespectful, it just wasn't the same. It didn't have the same feeling, the buzz about the place, so we're really looking forward to getting back there next weekend. It feels like a fresh start almost and it feels strange saying that as we're approaching mid-October. The pitch looks in fantastic condition and I'm sure the fans can't wait to get back either."