Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe has urged his players to start turning performances into points.

The former Bristol City and Doncaster midfielder is content with what he's seeing from his Citizens on the pitch, but believes they should have a bigger points tally for their endeavours.

The Meadowbank outfit have taken six points from their opening seven League Two fixtures, a return that sees them occupy ninth spot.

And ahead of this afternoon's visit of Stranraer to the Capital - the team currently propping up the division - McIndoe is eyeing up a first victory on home turf this season.

"We've lost a lot of late goals and I mean in the 90th minute," he explained. "It happened to us at Clyde, Stirling and last week at Elgin, so it's something we're trying to address in terms of keeping our discipline, our shape and particularly in the last three or four minutes when you think the job is done.

"If we hadn't lost those last-minute goals we worked out we'd be sitting fourth with a game in hand. Most of our players haven't played enough professional games yet so it comes down to having that experience. We've been working hard on where to be when crosses come in, for example.

"I knew it might take a little bit longer to get going but we have to turn these performances into points. We were the better team at Elgin for about 60 minutes, we dominated about 70 or 80 minutes at Clyde and we were good and very competitive against Queen's Park in the cup.

"We've got to make Meadowbank a bit more of a fortress as we have probably been slightly better on the road so far. There's no reason for that. Every game is a big game, the club is in a transitional period and for us and we have to see the performances first.

"Stranraer have had a few ups and downs this season already, changing manager and what have you. But if we all play seven or eight out of 10 I believe we will beat every team in the league and that's been proven when we beat Forfar 3-0. The stats show it because everything came together."

McIndoe has assembled a youthful squad with experience of the professional leagues at a premium. But that hasn't stopped the likes of Innes Lawson and Connor Young from grabbing the headlines.

"We were late to the race with the fact most teams probably had about 60 per cent of the squad from last year where we had to change about 95 per cent of ours," McIndoe explained. "We can compete with any side in this division. It's been pleasing watching the group develop and grow. Our average age of the squad is just 23.

"I know our position in the league is false right now and that's not being arrogant. But it's up to us to prove it's false because I can listoff all these stats, it's got to start coming together. We've chopped and changed the starting XI so it is taking a bit more time to gel."