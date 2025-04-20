Precious victory keeps Bonnyrigg Rose in race to stay up

Neil Martyniuk netted the opener for Bonnyrigg from the penalty spot. Picture: Joe Gilhooley

Bonnyrigg Rose have given themselves a fighting chance in their bid to avoid bottom spot in League Two and a relegation play-off next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Stewart's men were 2-0 victors over nearest rivals Forfar at Station Park - a first-half Neil Martyniuk penalty and Cammy Ross 68th-minute strike - enough to seal a precious three points in Angus.

The win moves Rose to within four points of the Loons with just two fixtures left to play. First up for the Midlothian outfit is Spartans at New Dundas Park on Saturday before they round off a disappointing campaign at Stranraer the following week. Forfar, meanwhile, visit Edinburgh City before hosting Stirling Albion seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was a great result and performance," Stewart said afterwards. "The biggest difference is we looked like a proper team with a lot of communication, desire and fight that has been missing lately. We have given ourselves a chance, although it's obviously still going to be very difficult as it's out of our hands. But the boys must take a lot of confidence and belief. It's crazy what can happen in football as a win can change everything. It might still not be enough but we've got that bit momentum. There's a few happy faces again which is nice to see because it's been a tough few months."

Elsewhere, Spartans remain in hot pursuit of a promotional play-off spot after their 2-0 triumph over Clyde.

Cammy Russell and Jamie Dishington were both on target at the Vanloq Community Stadium - a result that keeps Dougie Samuel's side just three points adrift of fourth-placed Elgin City.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City, who have all but wrapped up a play-off berth, went down 2-0 to Stranraer at Stair Park.

Max Guthrie and Deryn Lang were the goalscorers for the home men.