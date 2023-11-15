Scotland will name a new No.1 for Thursday's European Championship qualifying tie against Georgia in Tbilisi. Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark is pushing to play ahead of Motherwell's Liam Kelly and Rangers' Robby McCrorie as national coach Steve Clarke prepares to make a final decision. He is without Angus Gunn and Craig Gordon due to injuries.

The Scots have trained in Turkey this week ahead of their flight to the former Soviet State. Having already qualified for next summer's Euro 2024 finals, pressure is off but that should not diminish motivation within Clarke and his players. They know they still have an outside chance of winning Group A if Spain slip up in any of the final two qualifiers.

Scotland host Norway on Sunday after returning from Georgia, whilst Spain's two games are away to Cyprus and home to Georgia. Both nations are level at the top of the section with 15 points each but the Spaniards have a significantly better goal difference.

Thursday's match kicks off at 5pm UK time in the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi and will be refereed by Aleksandar Stavrev from North Macedonia). Live coverage will be broadcast throughout the UK on the subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1.

Clarke is expected to stick with a three-man Scotland defence, two wing-backs and two central midfielders. With Ché Adams injured, Lyndon Dykes is expected to lead the attack. Here is Scotland's predicted starting line-up in Georgia: